ROCKINGHAM — Virginia "Gail" Skipper Smith, 70, of Rockingham, passed away, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Hospice Haven.

She was born May 27, 1949, in Richmond County, daughter of James Fletcher Skipper and Virginia Mae Cherry Skipper.

She previously worked in Billing at Scotland Memorial Hospital and loved her family; her children, grandchildren and her siblings were special to her.

Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020, at Community Church from 12:00-1:00 pm and the Funeral will begin at 1:00 pm. Rev. Chris Thornton and Dr. Glenn Harris will be officiating.

At other times the family will meet at home of her brother, Danny Skipper, 702 Hylan Avenue, Hamlet. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park, Rockingham.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Linda F. Goodwin.

Survivors include her husband, Tommy Ray Smith of Laurinburg; daughters, Melissa and Jennifer Smith both of Laurel Hill; brothers, Fletcher Skipper (Rhonda)of Charlotte, James Skipper (Betty) of Rockingham and Danny Skipper of Hamlet; sister, Mary F. Paul (Robert) of Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Faith Dimery, Parker Smith, Adam Miller and Katie Brisson; and one great-grandchild, Britleigh Dimery.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy.1,N., Rockingham, NC 28379 Or your local Veteran Suicide Program.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Family of Mrs. Smith.

