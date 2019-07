LAURINBURG — Virginia "Faith" Stephens Scott, age 71 of Laurinburg passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in Laurinburg Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.