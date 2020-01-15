LAURINBURG — Mr. Wallace McNair, age 65, passed away on January 12, 2020 at his home.

Funeral Services for Mr. McNair are scheduled for Friday January 17, 2020 at the Lawrece Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg, NC beginning at 11:00am. The Reverend Nathaniel Morrison will offciate. The public viewing will be held on Thursday January 16, 2020 at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg, NC between the hours of 12:00-5:00pm.

Those left to cherish bis memory as well as celebrate his legacy are two daughters; Marlvetta McLaurin of Laurinburg, NC amd Angela Murdock of Rocky Mount, NC, three brothers; Samuel McNair, Roy Dean McNair, and Shelton McNair, all of Laurinburg, NC, three sisters; Cora (George) Thomas, Jacqueline (Harvey) Gillis of Lurinburg, NC, and Bonnie Wells.

Services of Comfort have been confidently entrusted to the Lawrece Jackson Funeral Home of Laurinburg, NC