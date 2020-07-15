1/1
Warren McNair
LAURINBURG — Warren McNair Age 63 of Wagram passed away Wednesday July 8 in Laurinburg.

A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am Saturday July 18 at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg. A visitation will be held 6-7pm Friday July 17 at Springbranch MBC in Wagram. He is survived by his wife Linda McNair of Washington,DC his son Warren McNair of Washington,DC three daughters Kenya Wells, Sharonda Taylor and Kenisha McNair all of Washington,DC. Four Brothers Julius Bobby McNair of Oklahoma, Samuel Cromartie of Wagram, Frank Harris of Raeford, and Wane L. McNair of Rougemont,NC. Six Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McPhatter Funeral Home Inc
9701 Malloy Ave
Laurel Hill, NC 28351
(910) 462-2345
Memories & Condolences

