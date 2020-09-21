LAURINBURG — Wayne G. Cromartie Age 50 of Laurinburg. passed away Thursday September 17 in Florence,SC.

A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, September 23 at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Laurinburg. Rev. Dr. Milton Williams officiating. He is survived by His wife- Faye E. Cromartie of Laurinburg, His Parents James W. Cromartie and Clariece G. Cromartie of Laurinburg, His three daughters Erin K.Cromartie and Rylan J. Cromartie of Laurinburg and Amara C. Cromartie of Charlotte. One brother James D. (Jill)Cromartie of Atlanta,GA and one sister Jamesia C. (Terry) Boyd of Snellville,GA , two nieces Devin C. (Willie) Brodrick of Boston,MA, Jada Cromartie of Atlanta, GA three nephews Jared Boyd of Charlotte, NC, Joshua Boyd of Atlanta,GA and James Cromartie, Jr. of Atlanta, GA. McPhatter Funeral Home is in charge of Services.