LAURINBURG — Whaley Phillips Brenner, 97, died peacefully on January 31 st at her home in Laurinburg, NC with her family by her side. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on November 11, 1922 to John Elijah and Bessie Shepherd Phillips. She attended public schools in Laurinburg, Flora MacDonald College and Queens College. She received a BA from Pembroke State University, and a MA in Art History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She taught Art at Laurinburg High School and Art History at Fayetteville State University.

In 1975 she moved to New York City and lived in Greenwich Village where she was accepted into the Ph. D. Program at NYU. During this time, she studied in Italy with Dr. H. W. Janson. She was a member of Grace Church and served on the alter guild. In 1995 she married Leonard Brenner and they moved to Stamford, Conn. Upon retirement they made their home in Pinehurst.

Whaley was an accomplished artist and teacher. She was in numerous book clubs, service organizations, and bridge clubs where she played competitive duplicate bridge earning Masterpoints. She was active in NC and national politics. Whaley loved to read and traveled all over the world visiting museums, cultural sites, and places of scenic beauty. She loved to spend time with family and friends at the beach and spent many a happy day there. She loved music and theater and always supported the arts. She enjoyed a good conversation and was not shy about voicing her opinion. Volunteering was important to her and she encouraged others to do the same. She was an excellent cook, loved to entertain, and was always eager to open her home to family and friends. She was a dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Johnny Hunt, New York, NY, Grayson Hunt, Southern Pines, NC, Bess and Phil Ledford, Sunset Beach, NC, Helen Hunt, Laurinburg, NC, Carol Moss, Tring, England; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Monroe and Jonathan Easterlin Laurinburg, NC, Frances Monroe, Southern Pines, NC, Ashley Hunt, Pinebluff, NC, Monroe Henson, Shallotte, NC, Alice and Travis Berry, Holden Beach, NC, Jo and Justin Winstone, Tring, England, Katie and Chris Jones, Berkhamsted, England, and ten great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her first husband William Grayson Hunt, husband Leonard Brenner, and stepson John Moss. She had a special love for her many cousins and lifelong friends. She was tenderly aided by her beloved caregiver Janice Faye Edens.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 21 st from 6:00-8:00 at Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 22 nd at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carter Center or a .

