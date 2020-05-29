FAYETTEVILLE, NC- Will Wilbur Oates, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at The North Carolina State Veteran's Home in Fayetteville, NC. He was born July 5, 1943 to the late parents of Will Wilbur Oates, Sr. and Marie (Boone) Oates in Scotland County, North Carolina. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of loving family and friends. He graduated from I. E. Johnson High School in Laurinburg, NC in 1961. Will furthered his education by graduating from North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC in 1966. After college, Will enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Eglin Air Force base in Jacksonville, Florida where he served his country for 6 years as an investigative management specialist. Will then found his passion to sell life insurance for Equitable Life Insurance Company in Fayetteville, NC. Will was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Priscilla and Carolyn Oates, and his brother, Hilton Oates. He leaves to cherish his memory, his ex-wife Theola, three children, Will Wilbur Oates, III (Sharon) of Laurel, Md, Dr. Eric Oates (Veronica) of Antioch, Tn and Monica James (Juan) of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived his niece Valorie M. Oates of Washington, DC; two brothers, William C. Oates (Donna) of Charlotte, NC and Milton D. Oates of Columbus,SC. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, one great and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and family friends. Due to the current health concerns, a service will be privately held at theconvenience of the family at a later date.



