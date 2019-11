JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Willa Dean McQueen, 74, of Jersey City, NJ, departed this life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the McAllister Cemetery in Wagram, NC. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Purcell Funeral Home.

