FAYETTEVILLE — With sadness, the family of Willard Michael Smith, born on November 2, 1944, in Fayetteville, N.C., announces he passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Betty McInnis Corbett Smith; and his daughters, Kimberly Michelle Graham of Southern Pines, N.C., and Jennifer Ingrid Luhr (Nicholas) of Roanoke, Va. His granddaughter, Juliet Grace Luhr, will always remember him as Papa.

North Carolina natives, Mike and Betty moved to the Roanoke Valley region in 2007 to make the mountains of western Virginia their new home. His attachment to the mountains grew out of his most defining pastime. As a lifelong outdoorsman, Mike through-hiked the Appalachian Trail and spent a lot of his spare time doing trail maintenance with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. From his many outings, he also got to practice another of his beloved hobbies, photographing the creative and vibrant life that he surrounded himself in.

Mike was a United States Army veteran and retired as a career high school teacher from Scotland High School in Scotland County, N.C. Mike was loved by his students over the years for his eclectic and creative approach to teaching history and social studies. His creativity was expressed through all facets of his life and recognized by those who had the opportunity to share time with him. Whether it was his imaginative decoration using sentimental things collected along his journey, to the timeless construction of wooden furnishings through his carpentry pastime, he always found a way to make something personalized and durable, similar to his relationships with those around him.

Mike's memory will live on through those who knew and loved him. A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Cahas Mountain Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway (MM 139).

Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service – Roanoke Chapel, Roanoke, Va.