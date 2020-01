LAURINBUGR — William "Bill" Bankston Riggins, age 87 of Laurinburg passed away on January 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11 th at Richard Boles Funeral Service.