LAURINBURG — William "Billy" Edward Graves, age 70, of Laurinburg passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Richard Boles Funeral Service.