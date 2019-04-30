LAUREL HILL — William Edward Priest, 85, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Morrison Manor.

A funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Michael Malpass. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park.

Born July 2, 1933 in Scotland County, he was a son of the late Peter John and Hattie Orehia Ransom Priest. He served in the US Army from 1954-1956. He owned and operated a poultry business in NC and SC for over 28 years. He was a charter member of Stewartsville Baptist Church where he also held numerous positions to include deacon. At the time of his death, he was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Alice Jones Priest of the home; his children, William "Willie" Edward Priest Jr. (Becky) of Laurinburg, Timothy "Tim" Wayne Priest (Hiromi) of DE, Melissa Creed (Clay) of Laurinburg and Daniel Stuart (Lori) of Charlotte; his siblings, Catherine Evans of Monroe, Henry Priest (Peggy) of Maxton, James Priest (Nellie) of FL, Melvin Priest (Louanne) of Laurinburg, and John Allen Priest of Goose Creek, SC; grandchildren, Michelle Oxendine, Charlotte Priest, Raleigh Priest, Hayley Creed, Andrew Creed, Lucy Priest and Max Priest; and great grandchild, Madison Oxendine. He is preceded in death by his first wife Helen Burns Priest, and his brothers, Elvin Priest and Clayton Priest.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scotland Regional Hospice, PO Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium. McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family.

