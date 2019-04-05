LAURINBURG — Rev. William "Bill" Everette Mangum, age 89 of Laurinburg passed away to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

William was the loving son of the late John Presley Mangum and Flossie Eloise Mudd Mangum born October 22, 1929 in Marlboro, South Carolina. He was the loving and devoted husband to the late Mary Violet Lemmon Mangum.

He dedicated his life to serving the Lord in ministry as a pastor and missionary serving in 27 foreign countries. He loved photography and worked as the Radio and Television Production Manager of the program "Faith Venture National" and produced over 450 Christian films. Bill also enjoyed farming, working in retail, auto sales and the food industry. Along with photography, he was a talented carpenter and painter. He will forever be remembered for his love of witnessing.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Gloria Dean Mangum. Surviving are his son, David Mangum of Columbia, SC and grandchildren, Michael "Shannon" Mangum, William David "Logan" Mangum and John Michael "Preston" Mangum, Gaylon "Bumper" King, Danielle Gayla Chappells; his loving sister, Louise King of McColl, SC along with his nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel with burial following in Pinecrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday at Richard Boles Funeral Service.