LAURINBURG — Dr. William "Bill" Horace Morgan, age 89 of Laurinburg passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. William was a loving son of the late Henry Bowden Morgan and Nersie Britt Morgan born September 29, 1930 in Moore County, North Carolina. He was the devoted and loving husband of 64 years to the late Dorothy Lee Morgan whom he truly missed after her passing on May 3, 2019. Bill was a retired Professor of Mathematics from St. Andrews University where he served from the opening of the college and remained until his retirement. He loved all sports and truly enjoyed his time formerly serving as the wrestling and golf coach while at St. Andrews. Bill was involved in Scotland County Politics and supported his community serving as a Scotland County Commissioner, Scotland County School Board Member and Scotland Memorial Library Board of Trustees. An avid golfer, he was a longtime member of Scotch Meadows Country Club. Above all, he loved his family and supported each of them with their endeavors. To his family, Bill will be cherished as their hero and forever be missed. Along with his parents and wife, Dot, he is preceded in death by a brother, Ray Morgan. Survived by his children, sons, Tony Morgan and wife, Valerie of Mt. Gilead, NC; Terry Morgan and wife, Camille of West Jefferson, NC; his daughter, Tamara Davison and husband, John of Laurinburg, NC; brothers, Gilbert Morgan of Greenville, SC, and Larry Morgan of Hilton Head, SC; his adoring grandchildren, Will B. Morgan, Hunter Morgan, Jacob Davison, John Martin Davison; great grandchildren, Cash Morgan and Lacey Rodgers along with a host of loving family and many friends. Due to the COVID-19 Mandates; Graveside services for family and close friends will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Hillside Memorial Park. A time of viewing will be from Noon until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, May 23, 2020 at Richard Boles Funeral Service. To insure distancing, the family will not be present during the time of viewing. The family requests memorial donations to be given to Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353. Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.



