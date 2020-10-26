BENNETTSVILLE — Colonel (Retired) William Joseph Parker, Jr. was born on January 14, 1946 in Bennettsville, SC, the only child of Joe and Mary Parker, and grew up at 123 Main Street in downtown Laurinburg, North Carolina.

Buddy, his childhood nickname, was a proud resident of Laurinburg and Scotland County. In his youth, he was a member of Boy Scout Troop 420 and a standout football player at Laurinburg High School where he received numerous accolades and was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl. He received 11 football scholarships in prestigious universities and ultimately decided to attend Wake Forest University where he played football.

Upon graduation in 1968, Bill joined the United States Army, commissioning as a Second Lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps. Here began a lifelong career that would take him across the globe, having served in multiple locations in the United States, Germany, Korea, Iran, Australia, and a combat tour in Vietnam. After 26 years of military service, he retired in 1994 and moved his family back to Scotland County for their formative years.

Once home, Bill took up teaching History and Geography at Scotland High School – a lifelong passion. Countless Scotland County youth benefited from his first-hand knowledge and experience of the world through a carefully balanced curriculum of personal stories, artifacts from his travels, and an avalanche of worksheets.

He loved education and felt a personal connection to each of his students, proudly watching them grow up as he moved from the classroom to administration. He served as an Assistant Principal at Washington Park, Spring Hill, and Scotland High School; the Principal of Blenheim Elementary, and the Assistant Superintendent for Marlboro County Schools. Nothing made him prouder than to be out in public and have an adult approach him, reminding him that they were once a student in his classroom.

Bill was a man of simple pleasures. He loved all things Wake Forest, his time working with the Scouts in Troop 420, sneaking off to McNair Town and Country for a coke and a pack of crackers, a good cigar, and a glass of port. Oil changes, tires, and flashlight batteries were like a religion to him. He was always on the prowl for a good deal and could routinely be seen driving into McColl to save a few cents on gas. His perfection of the 20-mintue power nap during his military service routinely made an appearance in his later years. He always looked forward to his annual "Boys of "64" reunion with a group of men he felt were like brothers. Of all that he was to many, he was first a loving father and husband. To know Bill Parker was to have a lifelong friend. He was a truly honorable man who pushed for the best in all, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Bill passed away in his home on October 25th, 2020 surrounded by his wife and four children. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Terry Parker, and children Lieutenant Colonel William J. Parker, III and wife Danielle, Major Graham Parker and wife Lara, Majors Kathryn Parker Ferretti and husband Matthew, and John Parker. His ten beloved grandchildren include Abigail Parker (11), Gray Parker (11), Emily Parker (10), Eden Parker (8), Samuel Ferretti (6), Isabelle Parker (6), Henry Parker (6), Joseph Ferretti (5), Ava Ferretti (2), and Miles Parker (2).

The family will be having a private graveside service with a Celebration of Life held later in the year.

On Tuesday, October 27, the family home will be open to receive friends wishing to give their respects to Bill and the family.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Boy Scout Troop 420 at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church or Scotland Health Foundation.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.