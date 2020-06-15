LAURINBURG — William McKinley Locklear, age 89 of Laurinburg passed away at his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Wagram Church of God, with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park. A time of visitation will be held prior to services on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Wagram Church of God.

Due to COVID-19 Mandates in order to ensure public safety, attendance for services will be limited.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.