LAURINBURG — William McKinley Locklear, age 89 of Laurinburg passed away at his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Wagram Church of God, with burial following in Hillside Memorial Park. A time of visitation will be held prior to services on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Wagram Church of God.
Due to COVID-19 Mandates in order to ensure public safety, attendance for services will be limited.
Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.