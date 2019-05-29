LAURINBURG — William "Bill" Preston Vann Jr., 63, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the McDougald Funeral Home Bumgarner Chapel, officiated by Rev. Gary Chavis. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends in the chapel beginning at 10:30 a.m. until service time and other times at 16841 Old Maxton Rd., Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Born November 21, 1955 in Scotland County, he was a son of the late William Preston and Christine Yow Beane Vann. He was self employed in the construction industry and was an avid Dale Earnhardt, Sr. fan.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine McLean Vann of the home; sons, Christopher Vann of Raleigh, and Bill Vann, III (Delta) of Supply; sister, Cindy Vann Thrower of Laurinburg; brother, Mark Vann (Lori) of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Nate Vann and Christine Vann; great grandchild, Indie Green; and nephews, Ryan Thrower, Gage Vann, and Dalton Vann.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 507, Maxton, NC 28364. McDougald Funeral Home and Crematorium is serving the family.

