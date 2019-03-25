CHARLOTTE — William Richard Bracey, Sr. died peacefully on March 23, 2019 at the Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate in Charlotte, NC.

Richard, the son of Clarence Bracey and Cornelia Rose Moore Bracey, was born September 2, 1931 in Lumberton, NC. He spent most of his childhood living in Rowland, Greensboro, and Fayetteville. Richard graduated from UNC (class of 1952) with an AB Education and was certified to teach history and social studies. He completed his Masters in Education Administration from ASU (class of 1963).

From childhood, Richard yearned to be a musician like his mother and grandmother. At 17, he formed a band with high school friends who played at Ft. Bragg on weekends. Before the age of 20, he joined a Big Band where he earned the name "Woody" while playing the clarinet. Richard played clarinet with the Marching Tar Heels while a student at UNC. Upon his UNC graduation, Richard took his first teaching position in Laurel Hill where he also started and directed the band. He sang tenor in the choir, directed the choir, and/or played the piano throughout his adult life at Presbyterian Church in the Church In the Pines Presbyterian Church (Laurel Hill), Newland Presbyterian Church (Newland), Ashpole Presbyterian Church (Rowland), and Rowland United Methodist Church (Rowland).

Richard was a life-long educator. He devoted his career to public education and was called to work with children. Richard's first principalship was at Laurel Hill High School. He moved to serve as the principal of West Montgomery High School in 1964. He opened the new consolidated Avery County High School in 1968 and served as its principal for 10 years. Richard also served a 7-year stint as principal of Newland Elementary. Richard retired from public education in 1985 from his principalship of Banner Elk Elementary School.

Richard was a member of the Lions Club for over 50 years, many of which were served in a leadership role. He was a life-long Tar Heel supporter and enjoyed going to football games, where he would always march with the alumni band each Homecoming. Richard was a Deacon and an Elder in the Presbyterian Church.

Richard and his wife, Anna relocated to The Carriage Club in Charlotte, NC in 2016 and were members of Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Richard is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anna Hart Bracey. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by two sons: William Richard Bracey, Jr. (Sharon) and Stanley Clarence Bracey (Catherine) and granddaughters Emily Bracey, Mary Clare Chinery (Alex) and Caroline Bracey. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Stephen Bracey; a daughter, Katherine Hart Bracey; and a sister, Rose Ellen Bracey McGuire.

A service to celebrate Richard's life will be held March 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the Covenant Presbyterian Church Chapel with the Rev. Grady Mosely officiating. The family will receive friends in the church parlor after the service. Interment in Montezuma, NC will be private.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Richard's career of education, memorials can be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Crossnore Elementary School Ministry, 1000 E. Morehead Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.