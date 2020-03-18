LAURINBURG — William "Billy" Thomas Bridges, age 74 of Butner, formerly of Laurinburg passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Ansel Bridges, Alfred Bridges, Harold Bridges and sister, Beatrice Dixon.

He leaves behind his son, Jonathan Ryan Bridges of Henderson, NC; daughters, April Dawn Bridges of Bullock, NC, Jennifer Leigh Bauckman of Sumter, SC, Sheila Bridges Quinn of Clover, SC; brother, Cecil Bridges of Lumberton, NC; sister, Dorothy Danos of Laurinburg, NC and six grandchildren.

Private services will be Noon, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Richard Boles Funeral

Service Chapel. Visitation prior to service beginning 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Services entrusted to Richard Boles Funeral Service.