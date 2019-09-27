LAURINBURG — Ms. Willie Louise Crawford, age 61 of Laurinburg passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg.

Funeral Services have been scheduled for Sunday September 29, 2019 at the St. Paul AME Zion Church in McColl, South Carolina beginning at 4 p.m. The internment will follow immediately at the St. Paul AME Zion Church Cemetery. The public visitation will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel in Laurinburg, NC between the hours of noon-5 p.m.

Ms. Crawford is survived by one brother; Reverend Eddie C. Crawford, and three sisters; Sarah Crawford White, Evangelist Eddie R. McMillian, and Alice Moore.