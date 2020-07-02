GIBSON — Our beloved Wilma was born on March 12, 1943, in Gibson, North Carolina to the late Austin Blair and Mary Blair. Wilma was the seventh of eight siblings, four of her siblings preceded her in death, Cornelia Campbell, Austin Blair Jr., Bernie Blair, and Matthew Blair.

Wilma graduated from Carver High School in Laurel Hill, North Carolina. She moved to Brooklyn, N.Y, where she met and married her beloved husband, Herbert Dowd in 1967. From that union, they had two sons, Stevie and Swain Dowd. Wilma and her dear husband lived in Brooklyn, N.Y for 40 years, and they moved to Delaware with their son Stevie and his wife Tammy in February 2018.

Wilma was employed at Kingsboro Hospital in Brooklyn for 30 years; she was a dedicated and hardworking employee. She attended Worship of God at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith, where she served as an usher, and it was a great source of joy for her.

Wilma was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Her beloved sons loved that she always had an "ear" for them. She loved her grandchildren; they were her pride and joy. Wilma loved to talk and laugh; her laugh was unforgettable, and we will forever treasure it in our hearts. Wilma and her sister Virginia loved each other deeply, they talked, laughed, cried, and shared their hearts with one another.

Everyone loved Wilma, she was a very kind, sweet and loving person. She was so peaceful, she led you to where peaceful waters flow. She loved to have her morning cup of coffee, she enjoyed T.V and a good movie. She also loved to listen to music. Wilma's life was a living example of the bible verse, Ephesians 4:32- "Be kind and compassionate to one another forgiving each other, just as in Christ, God forgave you".

Wilma departed this life after a lengthy illness and entered into Eternal rest on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home. We love you Wilma and you will be greatly missed.

Wilma leaves to cherish her memory – Her husband, Herbert Dowd; Son, Stevie Dowd and his wife Tammy Dowd; Son, Swain Dowd; Grandchildren, Trone Leon-Jamel Dowd, Phillip Hubbard, Dalicia QuongSing and Starsha Davis. Sister, Virginia McClean; Brothers, Franklin and James Blair and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Graveside Service Friday, July 3, 2020, 11 am at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica, DE. Masks are required and social distancing should be respected.