MCCOLL — Woodrow "Woody" Franklin Garner, age 49, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in McColl, SC.

Woody was born October 28, 1970 in Bennettsville to Frank and Rebecca Penfield Garner. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church and worked in the maintenance department at Bennettsville Printing. Woody enjoyed singing karaoke, riding his motorcycle, and fishing. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents listed above; fiancé, Donna Kay Locklear of McColl; sons, Woody Lane Garner of Lumberton, NC, Zachary Landon Garner of Cheraw; daughter, Amber Lynn Garner of McColl; brother, Frankie Garner of Tatum; sister, Kelly McLucas (Hughey) of Wallace; grandchildren, Adylynn Gause, Adam Gause and Haley Hampton; step-sons, Christopher Prevatte (Whitney), Johnathan Prevatte (Jamie), William Prevatte; step-daughters, Melissa and Denise Prevatte; step-grandchildren, Caleb, Brylee, Brayden, Jaiden, Jaxson, Jordyn; close friends, Mickey Hunsucker and Barney Orvin; and other beloved family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Side Baptist Church, P.O. Box 451 McColl, SC 29512.

