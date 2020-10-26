1/1
Woodrow Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Woodrow's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LAUREL HILL — Woodrow Morgan, age 82 of Laurel Hill passed away at his home on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Woodrow was a son of the late Arch Morgan and Mary Norton Morgan born March 9, 1938 at his home in Old Hundred. He proudly served our nation as a Veteran in the United States Navy. A talented craftsman, Woodrow loved working in construction and building with his hands. He loved attending auctions, buying and selling. In previous years, he and his late wife, Elizabeth were very active with the Scotland County Senior Games. Woodrow was a jokester, always had a smile and loved making others laugh. His greatest joy was sharing time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Woodrow is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Lee Morgan; brothers, Henry Morgan, Charles Morgan and sisters, Elizabeth Teal, Catherine Britt.

Woodrow leaves his children, sons, Anthony Morgan (Lisa), Tim Morgan (Diane), Tammy Blankenship (Steve); his sister, Beulah Weinreis, and brothers, Archie Morgan, Jr., Richard Morgan, Claude Morgan; five adoring grandchildren, Tamara Dail, Jimmy Kirby, Scott Morgan, Brandi Blankenship, Shelby Blankenship, and fifteen great grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of many loving nieces, nephews and devoted friends.

No serves are being planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Laurinburg Exchange from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved