LAUREL HILL — Woodrow Morgan, age 82 of Laurel Hill passed away at his home on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Woodrow was a son of the late Arch Morgan and Mary Norton Morgan born March 9, 1938 at his home in Old Hundred. He proudly served our nation as a Veteran in the United States Navy. A talented craftsman, Woodrow loved working in construction and building with his hands. He loved attending auctions, buying and selling. In previous years, he and his late wife, Elizabeth were very active with the Scotland County Senior Games. Woodrow was a jokester, always had a smile and loved making others laugh. His greatest joy was sharing time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Woodrow is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Lee Morgan; brothers, Henry Morgan, Charles Morgan and sisters, Elizabeth Teal, Catherine Britt.

Woodrow leaves his children, sons, Anthony Morgan (Lisa), Tim Morgan (Diane), Tammy Blankenship (Steve); his sister, Beulah Weinreis, and brothers, Archie Morgan, Jr., Richard Morgan, Claude Morgan; five adoring grandchildren, Tamara Dail, Jimmy Kirby, Scott Morgan, Brandi Blankenship, Shelby Blankenship, and fifteen great grandchildren. He is also survived by a host of many loving nieces, nephews and devoted friends.

No serves are being planned at this time.