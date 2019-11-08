|
|
Aina J. Bornemann
Carlsbad, CA: Aina J. Bornemann, a resident of Carlsbad by the Sea retirement home, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Born October 13, 1924, in Hallock, MN, Aina grew up in her home town where her future husband, William E. "Bill" Bornemann, also resided. After graduation from Hallock High School in 1942, Aina went to work for an insurance agency in Minneapolis. Bill studied aeronautical engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, MO. In 1942, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps.
After World War II, Aina and Bill married in Hallock, MN. They moved to Seattle, WA, where Bill went to work for Boeing. Their daughter, Karen, was born there in 1949. Two years later, the family moved back to Minnesota, where Bill completed his master's degree at the University of Minnesota. In 1952, Bill was employed by North American Aviation in Downey, CA. The couple bought a home in Long Beach, CA, where their son, James, and daughter, Barbara, were born. Aina lived in this home for 60 years before moving to Carlsbad.
Aina was a gregarious woman who made friends wherever she went. The most important things in Aina's life were her faith and her family, music, and golfing. She was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church, Long Beach, CA, where she worked as a secretary. She helped all visitors feel welcomed to services and developed a passion for visitation. Her beautiful soprano voice made her a key member of the church choir. Aina also shared her love of music as a member of the Choral Belles, a community group that performed musical numbers in costume at rest homes, retirement centers, and luncheons. Each year, the Choral Belles participated in a convention with similar groups. Playing golf and playing bridge brought much joy to her life. Hospitality was important to Aina, who was gracious and kind. Her home was filled with the fragrances of the Christmas cookies she baked.
Her faith and her love of music came together in her involvement at California Lutheran University, Thousand Oaks, CA, where all three of her children earned degrees. Aina sponsored a music scholarship that was given to two academically qualified music students each year.
Her husband Bill preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Bornemann Spies (Denver); son, James Bornemann (Carlsbad, CA); and daughter, Barbara Bornemann (New Bern, NC). She was blessed with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be made to Christ Lutheran Church (6500 Stearns St., Long Beach, CA 90815); San Marcos Lutheran Church (3419 Grand Avenue, San Marcos, CA 92078); or Hospice of the North Coast (2525 Pio Pico Dr. Suite 301, Carlsbad, CA 92008).
On Monday, November 11, viewing takes place at 9:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church 6500 Stearns St., Long Beach, CA 90815 with the service from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Lunch follows in the church social hall from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Interment takes place at 2:30 p.m., at Forest Lawn, 4471 Lincoln, Cypress, CA, 90630. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2019