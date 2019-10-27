|
Alberta Lorraine Sagehorn Burson passed away October 15, 2019 at the age of 95. Alberta was born in Minnewauken, North Dakota to Avis Christy Salisbury and The Honorable Bert Salisbury, County Judge and North Dakota State Highway Commissioner. High School salutatorian, she attended Jamestown College where she was a Jimmie Jane, Homecoming Princess, club actor and assistant to Elvin "Coach" Cassell.
She served as president of the Junior Group of the American Association of University Women and on the board of directors of The Long Beach Assistance League. Alberta was the founding chairman in 1972 of the Assistance League ALa Carte program which nears its 50-year anniversary in providing arts and crafts activities for children during their stay at the Miller Children's and Women's Hospital. For years she patiently sorted through donated clothing at the Assistance League Thrift Shop. She loved her P.E.O. chapter, close nit group of friends and grandchildren.
The door was always open to friends of her 4 boys. She befriended and mentored numerous teenage and young adult women. She volunteered for youth sports, Los Altos YMCA fund drives, the fine arts community at CSULB and hosted events for artists and musicians. For many years she worked for CSULB and Long Beach City College.
Married to Robert Burson (deceased), she was formerly married to Dr. Eldor G. Sagehorn (deceased). Predeceased are sisters Avis Skolness, Jean Hall and brother, Robert Salisbury. Children include Steven Sagehorn, now deceased (Keren), Robert Sagehorn (Marilyn) of Temecula, CA, Thomas Sagehorn (Cheri) of Barrington, IL and John Sagehorn (Lari Kay) of Long Beach, CA. She had 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 stepchildren, Gregory Burson (deceased) and Robert Burson, Jr., and 2 step-grandchildren.
A celebration event for family and friends will be held after the holidays. Alberta would be glad if you were to donate gently used items to the Assistance League Thrift & Vintage Shop, 2100 E. 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90814. 562-434-2141.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019