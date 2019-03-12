Press-Telegram Obituaries
Aletha Lewis


1944 - 2019
Aletha Lewis Obituary
November 2, 1944 - February 13, 2019 One of the greatest people in the world, Aletha Jane Lewis, 74, of Long Beach, passed away on February 13, 2019. She grew up on the Cranston farm near Edmonton, Alberta, graduating from Fort Saskatchewan High School in 1963, traveled the world and relocated to California in 1972. As a Quality Analyst for Rockwell Int'l she received many awards for her astute attention to detail, meanwhile earning an AA degree in Arts from Long Beach City College in 1993. Following laid-offs, she became a Millwright with Local 1607 and traveled throughout Southern California. Later in life, she reconnected with her love for living Folk art through weaving, yet continuing a passion for Scrabble. She is survived by children Diana and Jon Lewis, granddaughter Kamila Reeder, co-parent Walter Lewis, brothers Ken, Leroy and Raymond Cranston. Also survived by a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits Guestbook signing and Life celebration will be held at Strickland Snively Mortuary,1952 Long Beach Blvd 90802. 562-426-3365. WL00192110-image-1.jpg
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019
