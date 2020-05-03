1921 - 2020 Alexandria "Lexie" Keay Triesch, a 67-year resident of Long Beach died at the age of 98 on April 28th. Lexie and her three siblings were the descendants of a pioneer family that arrived in the Pacific Northwest in the 1800s. She was raised by her beloved grandmother, Amy McGhie Keay, and grew up in Everett Washington. She attended Everett High School where she met her husband-to-be, Donald. Lexie graduated in 1938 and she and Don married in 1942. They had five children. Lexie was preceded in death by her husband Don, her grandmother Amy, her sister Kathyrn, and her brothers Frederick and William West. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Colleen), Bart (Terri), Nick (Cindy), John (Debbie), and a daughter, Theresa Krok. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and five nieces. Nothing was more important to Lexie than her family. A matriarch in the truest sense, she never hesitated to offer opinions and advice, whether you were anxious to hear them or not. Lexie overcame much adversity in her long life and she did it with strength, kindness and forgiveness. Many thanks to the staff at Bixby Knolls Towers and the caregivers from Companion Hospice who took such wonderful care of our mom in her last three months of life. Services will be private. Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Everett Washington, in her grandmother's family plot.





