Amanda was born in Chinandega, Nicaragua on December 1, 1921 and died on July 12, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. A lifelong resident of Long Beach, CA, she moved to Albuquerque in 2008 to be near her daughter. Preceded in death by husbands, Charles Roswell Wilkinson and Charles (Bud) Kindick; daughter, Cecilia Wilkinson; granddaughter, Whitney Kapua Wilkinson; and sister, Esperanza Montalbano. She is survived by her children, Richard Wilkinson and Nela Wilkinson; grandchildren, Mallory Wilkinson and Cameron Wilkinson (& his mother, Kathy Kaonohi); sister, Myriam Quesada; and many nieces and nephews. In 1966, after the death of her first husband, she went to work for McDonnell Douglas in Long Beach as an Aviation Parts Assembler. She ended her career doing quality control of aviation parts for a private contractor. After marrying Bud in 1981, her life was blessed with many cruises, parties and golf. She was devoted to her family and friends. Burial mass will be held at 10am on Tuesday, August 27 at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 3955 Orange Ave, Long Beach, followed by graveside services at All Souls Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave, Long Beach. A celebration of life will follow at Lakewood Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to .
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 24, 2019