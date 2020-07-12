Anita Frances "Pat" Connolly Anita Frances "Pat" Connolly was born April 30, 1922 in Elkader, IA. She passed away peacefully in Sonora, CA on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 after a series of strokes at home in November. Pat attended school in Elkader until attending the University of Iowa. She left Iowa in 1943 to relocate to Long Beach, CA. One of her jobs there was at Douglas Aircraft, where her mother, father and sister, Elizabeth worked. After WWII, one of her jobs was working for John Connolly at Connolly Pacific before meeting and marrying Albert Fusco in 1950. Albert and Pat had two sons, Peter and Paul. Albert was tragically killed in an accident while working for SC Edison in 1952. John Connolly contacted Anita to offer condolences. His wife had passed away before Albert. They had a courtship and were married in 1955 and moved into the house in Long Beach that would be the family home some 64 years later. John and "Pat" were members of St. Barnabas Church and Virginia Country Club. John passed away in 1998. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Braun; brother, David Boland, sons, Peter Connolly (Margo) and Paul Connolly. Her grandchildren brought so much joy to her: grandsons, Joshua Connolly (wife, Emily & son Matthew), Brian Connolly (wife, Megan; son, Elijah and daugther, Heron) and Zachary Connolly; and granddaughters, Courtney Connolly and Molly Daly (husband, Patrick; daughter, Winter and son, Rylan). As requested by her, no services will be held.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store