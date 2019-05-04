|
February 20, 1927 - April 22, 2019 Although born in a small town in Ohio, Ann was a Southern California resident with her family for over 50 years. She is survived by her three children; Mark, Paula and Luann. After raising her children, she returned to the workplace working for the city of Long Beach for over a decade, loving every minute of it. Family was her everything. She was also an avid reader and is known for being a lifelong Dodger fan. The vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 at Forest Lawn, 4471 Lincoln Avenue in Cypress. A mass service is being held Friday, May 10 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 6220 Willow Street in Long Beach. Immediately after mass, gravesite services and reception will be held at Forest Lawn in Cypress at 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. respectively. You will always be loved and forever missed. As you would say MomLove you more than you know!
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 4, 2019