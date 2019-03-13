|
Anne Whitaker Richie
June 6, 1926 - February 20, 2019
Anne Richie, a former nurse who went on to be a real estate investor and travel agent, passed away on February 20, 2019. She ws 92 years old. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Anne attended Germantown Friends School. While there she met her future husband, Doug Richie. After graduating in 1945, Anne continued her education at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, where she received a B.S. in Nursing. In 1961, Anne and Doug moved to Long Beach, California. Anne would later resume her nursing career with Long Beach Unified School District and go on to teach the first Nurse Aide training program at Long Beach Poly and Jordan High Schools. In 1969, she was named Southern California Vocational Teacher of the year. That year, Anne and Doug purchased the Lido Sands apartments on Bayshore Walk, which she managed for 35 years. They eventually sold the property and moved to Carlsbad by the Sea Retirement Community in 2004. In her later years, Anne became a travel agent and tour guide. She and Doug took over 100 cruises and visited over 60 countries. Their claim to fame was winning every "Newlywed Game" on every cruise ship over the course of 20 years. Anne is survived by her husband of 70 years, Douglas Richie, Sr.; her five children: Wendy (Tim) Haldeman, Doug Jr (Cathy), Ted (Elaine), Penny Richie and Faith Richie; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at Carlsbad by the Sea Retirement Community on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2019