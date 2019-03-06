Arlene Evelyn Daugherty DeWalt



At the age of 88, Arlene passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019. She was born on September 22, 1930 in Aberdeen. South Dakota.

Arlene married Frank DeWalt in 1950 and they celebrated 52 years of marriage before his passing in 2002. Arlene and Frank settled in Long Beach, California where they raised their four children, they eventually retired in Huntington Beach, CA. Arlene was the devoted mother to Craig DeWalt (Christy), Kent DeWalt (Chris), Mary Kinkella (Mike) and Bruce DeWalt (Tracie). Arlene was a loving Grandma to four grandchildren, Kevin, Christopher, Andrea and Nathan. She will be missed by her very special friend, Bill Keys, who they were blessed to have the last five years of their life together.

Arlene was a "Sales Person" at heart. With her career of over 35 years in Tupperware, it allowed her the time to spend with her family and be there for them. She was always there for her kids through Little League, Scouting, Dance Classes and spending quality time. Some of her fondest memories were of those with the family camping and boating all over Southern California but especially Salton Sea when the kids were young.

Arlene gave her life serving her family and friends. She always knew how to light up a room with her smile and one of her many stories about her life. She will be missed by all those that she touched and her presence will be missed on this earth. We know she was welcomed to be with our Lord and those that preceded her in death, her loving husband, Frank; son, Kent and brother, Bob.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:30 at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, 4400 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807 with Father Michael Reardon presiding. All friends and family are welcome to attend. The family will host a reception immediately following at All Souls Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary