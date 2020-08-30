Arline Marie Pelonis passed away peacefully in her Los Alamitos home surrounded by family on August 19, 2020, two weeks after celebrating her 86th birthday. Arline was born in San Francisco on August 4, 1934 to parents James Vernon Jones and Eugenia (Novello) Jones, both of whom preceded her in death. Arline attended Catholic schools in San Francisco from kindergarten through her first two years of college, then transferred to UC Berkeley, where she met her husband George Pelonis. George and Arline were married at St. Anne's in San Francisco on January 26, 1957 and moved to Southern California, where they have lived for 63 years. Arline is survived by her husband, George; her brother, William Jones; her six children, Cappi Pelonis Buberl (husband, Mark), Pete Pelonis (wife, Cathy), Jim Pelonis (wife, Karen), Matt Pelonis (wife, Lisa), Kerri Pelonis Fox and George Pelonis Jr.; 18 grandchildren: Caprice, P.J, Markus, Nat, Claire (fiance, Frank), Emma, Paige (husband, Izzy), Tyler, Connor, Ryan, Beth, Nick, Mitch, Erin, Joe, Jack, Alli and Lacey; and five great grandchildren: Cole, Evin, Alexis, Jacob and Isaiah. There will be a viewing on Monday, August 31, 2020 at All Souls Mortuary, 4400 Cherry Ave., Long Beach from 33:30 p.m. with funeral mass at St. Hedwig's Catholic Church, 3591 Orangewood Ave, Los Alamitos on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on the blacktop (with appropriate social distancing measures in place). Burial services will take place immediately following the Mass at All Souls Cemetery. There will be no reception/celebration of life at this time but the family plans to host one when it is safe to do so.





