November 27, 1927 - January 28,2019 Arthur, 91 years young, passed away peacefully on January 28th. He is survived by his daughter, Millicent, many nieces, nephews and close friends. Arthur was a graphic design artist for Sears before retiring. He enjoyed his hobby of Ham Radio Operator on the Queen Mary. He also loved his Jazz and "Ole Blue Eyes" Arthur requested that there be no services upon his passing, only that his ashes be placed alongside his previously deceased wife Audrey. His remaining ashes to be cast upon the waters near the Statue of the Lone Sailor in Long Beach. Please sign the guestbook at presstelegram.com.
