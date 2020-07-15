Barbara Hackney

June 7, 1919 - July 6, 2020 Barbara Jane Hackney (Dales), 101, was born on June 7, 1919 in Olinda and was raised in Garden Grove, CA as a third generation Californian. She is survived by her three daughters, Janice Latham (William), Jane Landers (James), Sally Stewart (Gary) and her brother, Jack Dales (Carolyn). She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Matthew Latham (Suzanne), Jennifer Gullo (Joe), Emily Torres (Lee), Michael Landers (Stephanie) and Stephen Stewart (Jennifer). She is adored by her nine great-grandchildren, Allison, Jack and Kyle Latham; Lucas and Madeline Gullo; Mark, Joshua and Ashley Torres and Connor Landers. Devoted nieces and nephews join her immediate family in remembering fond memories. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, William and Edith Dales, her husband of 58 years, George Hackney and her great grandson, Sean Latham. Barbara passed away on July 6, 2020 after a very long and happy life and the celebration of 101 birthdays. She graduated from Garden Grove High School and the University of California, San Francisco with a BS in Nursing. She was honored to serve in the United States Navy during World War II as an instructor in the Navy Corps School. Barbara had experience in public health, hospital and school nursing. She retired from the Long Beach Unified School District as Chief of Nursing Services in 1985. Barbara maintained her nursing license well into her 80's "just in case nurses were needed". Barbara was a loving wife and mother. She sewed school dresses for her daughters, was an excellent cook and was never happier than when she could enjoy a party with her family. Barbara made sure family life included camping trips in the family travel trailer, Girl Scout adventures and CSULB football and basketball games. A viewing will be held at 9:30AM and a graveside service at 10:30AM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Westminster Memorial Park. Please wear masks and observe social distancing. Donations may be made to the Girl Scouts of America, UCSF School of Nursing or the charity of your choice
. Westminster Memorial Park 14801 Beach Blvd Westminster CA 92683