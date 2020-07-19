June 1, 1931 - June 26, 2020 Barbara Ivey died on June 26, 2020 at her daughter Sharon's home in Portland, Oregon. Warm and curious, Barbara will be remembered for her interest in others, her passion for the movies and as a fantastic communicator. Defined by her relationships with her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends, Barbara was the center of a network that extended across the world. She was masterful at connecting people - whether discovering that two of her friends shared a common interest or fostering a closeness among her eight grandchildren despite the physical distance that separated them. Barbara was deeply interested in what was important to those she cared about. She was a remarkable gift-giver gifts that were so personal, so attuned to your interests, that as a recipient you felt important and understood. From reunions to themed parties, Barbara enjoyed gathering people together. One such tradition was her Barbara parties where she invited all the Barbaras she knew to celebrate their Barbara-ness together on St. Barbara's day (Dec. 4). On one particularly memorable December 4th, she orchestrated a trip for the Barbaras to take the train from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara. Barbara was raised in Long Beach, attended Los Cerritos Elementary school, spent her high school years as a boarder at Bishops in La Jolla, and graduated from USC where she met her husband of 67 years, Robert (Bob) Ivey. She and Bob lived their first 40 years of marriage in Long Beach and then moved to Portland, OR. They were a strong team when it came to raising children, enjoying friends, camping and traveling. Barbara was community minded. As an enthusiastic neighborhood mom she opened her home and was known for her warmth. She influenced young folks as a Girl Scout Leader and gave back to Long Beach through her involvement with the LB Junior League. Barbara was preceded in death by Bob, 5 months earlier. She is survived by her 3 children; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Barbara was really something special and she will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers send donations to Oregon Public Broadcasting at https://give.opb.org/opb/