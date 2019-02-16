|
Barbara L. Crawford (Dinndorf)
It is with sadness that we inform you of the death of our mother, Barbara L. Crawford (Dinndorf), age 83, on December 30, 2018. She was born on July 8, 1935, in Spokane, Washington, to Albert and Felicia Dinndorf.
The family moved to Southern California in 1943, and Barbara grew up in Long Beach, graduating from Wilson High School. She married Donald J. Carter in 1954 and had three children. After Don passed away in 1973, she married Charles Crawford, and welcomed his four children to the family. Chuck passed away in 1999.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Karen Dennis (Steve), Connie Lynsky (Jim), and Phil Carter (Debbie) -- her stepchildren: Gary Crawford, Robin Mayes, Kelly Guinn, and Corrine Crawford -- her grandchildren: Kristen, Alex, Brad, James, Alan, Kendal, Nicholas, Whitney, Ethan, Briana, David, Chaz, and Michael -- and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to the . Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019