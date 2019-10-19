|
|
Barbara was born in Long Beach on May 20, 1927 and passed away October 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Camilla and Eugene V. LeGrand of David LeGrand Co. Wholesale Grocers. She attended Longfellow Elementary, Wilson High School and Whittier College where she obtained her teaching credential. While teaching elementary classes with Long Beach Unified School District, Barbara took evening classes towards her Masters Degree at USC. She also obtained her Administration Supervision Credential from USC and received a reading specialist degree from Cal State Long Beach. In the 1950's she was the youngest vice principal the district had ever had. She had a passion for the elementary level returning to the classroom for over three decades. Barbara was an innovative teacher who made learning a joy for her young students. She leaves a daughter, Jean Ann LeGrand (Jean Casarez) and son in law, John Casarez who adored her as she lived life to the fullest with them following her retirement in 1989. Visitation Sun, Oct. 20, 12-4; Funeral Mon, Oct. 21, 2pm Forest Lawn Long Beach
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Oct. 19, 2019