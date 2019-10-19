Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara LeGrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara LeGrand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara LeGrand Obituary
Barbara was born in Long Beach on May 20, 1927 and passed away October 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Camilla and Eugene V. LeGrand of David LeGrand Co. Wholesale Grocers. She attended Longfellow Elementary, Wilson High School and Whittier College where she obtained her teaching credential. While teaching elementary classes with Long Beach Unified School District, Barbara took evening classes towards her Masters Degree at USC. She also obtained her Administration Supervision Credential from USC and received a reading specialist degree from Cal State Long Beach. In the 1950's she was the youngest vice principal the district had ever had. She had a passion for the elementary level returning to the classroom for over three decades. Barbara was an innovative teacher who made learning a joy for her young students. She leaves a daughter, Jean Ann LeGrand (Jean Casarez) and son in law, John Casarez who adored her as she lived life to the fullest with them following her retirement in 1989. Visitation Sun, Oct. 20, 12-4; Funeral Mon, Oct. 21, 2pm Forest Lawn Long Beach
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.