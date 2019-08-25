|
|
Bernice Stern, age 87, of Los Alamitos, CA, passed away on June 30, 2019 from complications related to Alzheimer's. The second child of Mary and Jack Levy, Bernice was born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Graduating from the University of Manitoba with a BA in Interior Design, she worked as a budding Interior Designer and enjoyed an active social life. Through a friend, Bernice met and married Marvin (Buddy) Stern, MD, and had three daughters (Debbie, Elisa and Carla). The young couple relocated to Mahnomen, Minnesota for a few years before leaving the cold weather behind for the sunshine of Southern California, where they settled in Los Alamitos. Bernice devoted herself to raising their girls, working in her Japanese garden and travelling the world; while at the same time becoming an active member in charitable organizations such as the National Council of Jewish Women, Hadassah and Rossmoor Womens' Club. Bernice quickly became the go-to person in these organizations to plan and execute large scale events and rose through the ranks. This was also demonstrated in years to come when Bernice was recognized for her achievements as lead interior designer for Bullocks and Barker Brothers department stores. Her childhood girlfriends, the 'Chicklets', would remain lifelong confidants spanning Canada and the USA. In fact, one of these friends was the sister of Buddy who introduced the two...and the rest is history. Bernice was predeceased by her husband, Buddy (2008); parents, Jack and Mary Levy; and her brother, Sheldon Levy. She leaves behind three daughters - Debbie Brener, and her husband Marc, Elisa Stern and her husband Tony, Carla Palmer and her husband David; as well as grandchildren - Ari, Pavlina, Isabella, Simon, Sophia and great granddaughter, Aubrie.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Aug. 25, 2019