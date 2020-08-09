Betty Jane Prokopowich



August 23, 1934 - August 2, 2020



Born in South Gate, California to Carmine & Leo Phoenix, Betty spent her entire life in Long Beach except for a brief time in Big Sur during her second marriage to Don Prokopowich. Her first marriage to Ken Sowder ended in 1954. The real love of her life came in her mature years with Bob Zeyen (BZ). They were never married but were life partners until Bob's passing in 2010. Betty worked for Dr. Lun Hom for over 30 years going from Insurance Billing to Office Manager. The Jazz world has lost a super fan. Betty could be seen at The Lighthouse in Hermosa Beach most Sundays for live jazz. Music was her passion ever since working in a record shop during high school. Gardening and home ownership kept her busy after retirement.



Betty is survived by half brother; David A. Phoenix; 2 nephews and 1 niece. Betty never had children but contributed to Indian Children Home and Humane Society among other charities. She was such a free spirit. Have peace in knowing she is with BZ now and forever.

Published in Press-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2020.