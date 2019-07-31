Press-Telegram Obituaries
|
Long Beach Colonial Mortuary - Long Beach
638 Atlantic Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 436-1601
Betty Jo Mallory

Betty Jo Mallory Obituary
Betty Jo Mallory Betty Jo Mallory passed away on July 20, 2019. Public viewing will take place on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 from 2-6pm at Long Beach Colonial Mortuary. Funeral Service will be held on Sat. Aug. 3, 2019, 11am at God's Divine Holiness Deliverance Church, 5501 S. Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA 90805. Interment will take place at the Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA. Please sign the guestbook at www.presstelegram.com/obits Long Beach Colonial Mortuary 562-436-1601
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
