February 26, 1929 - June 19, 2020 Betty Lee, Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones. Betty and her late husband Dean moved to Compton, CA, from Washington State in 1952. Betty was very active in the community. With a group of parents they met through the PTA where Betty was president, they started the Compton Little League in Richland Farms. Most of those parents became life long friends as did most people she and Dean met. In 1964, they bought their house on Senasac Ave. in Long Beach and started Dean Lee Construction, which they ran till Dean's death in 1986. The house was always full as they were the cool parents. In 1979, they moved to Signal Hill where Dean built them their dream house. She lived life to its fullest, from Lady Elks to her Birthday Club at the Clover Room. She went on girl trips to Hawaii and cruises to Mexico. In her teenage years, she worked as an usherette where she fell in love with movies, her favorites were "Gone With the Wind" and "Wizard of OZ". She also loved Christmas. As her family grew to great great grandkids we all made time for Christmas with grandma. She is survived by her 3 children, Larry Lee (Laura), Mike Lee, and Vicki Grice; 3 grandchildren, Tiffany Weyand (Steve), Jason Fiala (Claudia), and Jill Fiala (Ronnie), 9 great grandkids and 2 1/2 great great grandkids. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Dean Lee and son-in-law, Bill Grice. Burial services will be private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store