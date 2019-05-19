|
July 14, 1920 - May 2, 2019 Betty, 98, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away in Fullerton. Betty was born in Long Beach, California, and attended Lowell Elementary, Rogers Middle School and graduated from Wilson High School. She lived in Long Beach until 2007 when she moved with her late husband, Wes, to Morningside in Fullerton. Betty attended the University of Southern California graduating with a B.A. in Merchandizing. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, active in multiple campus organizations and was honored as "Helen of Troy" in 1942. It was during her freshman year at U.S.C. that she met Wes, also a student at U.S.C. They were married during a WWII blackout and lived the first two years of their life together in El Paso, Texas while Wes was deployed in the Pacific. Betty lead a full, beautiful life raising her two children and traveling much of the world with Wes and their longtime friends from the Fullerton Bridge Club. She was an active and proud member of PEO's Chapter CB for 73 years, an officer for U.S.C's Half Century Club, was a founding member of the Bixby Knolls Christian Church and her beloved Mary Group. Betty was a caring, giving friend to her neighbors and many, many friends in both Long Beach, Morningside Senior Residence, Park Vista and the First Christian Church in Fullerton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Wes and is survived by her daughter, Carol Loughner, son, Bob (Kim), grandchildren, Chris Loughner, Matt Loughner, Rob Rollo (Jen), Jon Rollo (Joey), Katheryn O'Connor (Patrick), Pat Rollo (Ashley) and 11 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 15th at 1:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Fullerton, 109 E. Wilshire Avenue. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to PEO, Continuing Education, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa, 50312 or First Christian Church of Fullerton Hot Meal Ministry.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 19, 2019