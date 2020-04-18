|
|
July 28, 1931 - March 22, 2020 Betty was born on July 28, 1931 in Pepeekeo, Hawaii, the fifth of nine children. She moved from Hawaii to California with her husband, where they raised their 3 children in Paramount, CA. She had a happy, joyful spirit and always had a song in her heart & a smile for everyone. She will truly be missed. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry M. Oshiro, she is survived by her children, BrendaLou (Kenneth) Harada, Eric (Lori) Oshiro, CherylAnn (Alan) Kamikubo; grandchildren, Matthew and Michelle Harada, Ryan and Steven Oshiro, all of California; siblings, Irene (Henry) Yamashita, Jeanne (Francis) Yamada, Herbert (Lana) Oshiro, all of Hawaii; also survived by many relatives, extended family members & friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held once the stay-at-home mandate has been lifted. Once determined, the service date will be posted at FukuiMortuary.com.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Apr. 18, 2020