10/26/1954 - 01/16/2019 William Ray (Bill) Simpson passed away at his residence in Seal Beach on January 16, 2019 at the age of 64. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Nelson Simpson. Bill is survived by his 2 children, Marissa Simpson and Sean Simpson, both of Long Beach; stepchildren Kenny Nelson and Jamie Lujan, and 4 grandchildren. He also leaves 3 sisters: Jane Pade, Carol Van Alsten and Mary Ann Ochoa and several nieces and nephews. Bill was born on October 5th, 1954 in Long Beach, CA. He was the third child and only son of Ray and Jean Simpson. He graduated from Millikan High School in 1972 and attended LBCC before graduating in 1976 from the University of Arizona. He was an outstanding collegiate baseball player and was a member of University of Arizona's 1976 NCAA Division I baseball championship team. Bill was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals, and played professional baseball in Parma, Italy from 1978 to1980. He often shared special memories of playing ball in Italy and around Europe and maintained friendships with teammates in Parma over the years. Bill was employed for many years in the aerospace industry for McDonnell Douglas/Boeing prior to moving with his wife Barbara to Bullhead City, Arizona where he was a member of the faculty of Mohave Community College, retiring in 2016. Bill was a smart, funny, sweet and deeply thoughtful man who will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Bill's life on March 16, 2019. Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/lbpresstelegram
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019