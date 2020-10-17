1/1
Bill South
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dec 5, 1931 - August 15, 2020 Bill passed away peacefully at home with his Wife and Son by his side. Bill was a well known Mechanic in San Pedro for over 60 years. He was Also a life member of The Elks Lodge #966 He is survived by his Wife, Carleen, Son, Devon, Daughters, Linda Hutchins, Nancy Young, Jennifer Call and Lisa Almquist, Loree Willemse and Karen Beddie, Many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren And his beloved dog, Mollie Bill was Loved dearly and will be missed by all.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Press-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved