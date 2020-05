On April 30, 2020, Bob Regan died at the age of 73. Bob was born October 1946 in Long Beach, CA. He grew up in East Long Beach and graduated from St. Anthony's in 1965. He worked for 26 years at McDonnell Douglas. Bob Loved people! He counted his relationships with family and friends as his greatest treasure. He is survived by his wife, Victoria Wood, and his children, Tawny and Keanu.

Published in Press-Telegram on May 29, 2020.