Bobby Kronick of Long Beach, CA, passed away May 28, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born in Long Beach to Bessie and Harry Kronick, brother to Elbert. Out of Woodrow Wilson High School, Bobby enlisted in the Navy during WWII and served as a Signalman for two years on the Cargo Ship USS Pavo. His claim to fame was sending an entire fleet off in the wrong direction. Returning home, he married Evy Spitz and welcomed daughters, Cindy and Jann. Bobby took over his Dad's business, California Beverage & Supply before becoming a Developer in Real Estate, which he stayed involved in until his death.



He was extremely active and philanthropic in the Jewish Community and was largely instrumental in the building of the Albert Jewish Community Center in Long Beach, receiving the Lifetime of Service Award in 2017. Bobby remained active every day, and held his family and lifelong friends close. He leaves behind his daughter, Jann and grandson, Chance.

Published in Press-Telegram on Jun. 3, 2020.