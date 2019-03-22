|
|
February 11, 1971 - March 17, 2019 Bradley Patrick Goforth, 48, passed away on March 17, 2019, St. Patrick's Day, surrounded by his family and friends. Brad put up an incredibly brave fight against Cancer that sadly ended. As he has done with everything, he fought this battle with strength, courage, and grace. He was born February 11, 1971 to Richard Lee Goforth and Charlotte Marie Covelli in Newport Beach, California. Brad grew up with his sister, Gina in Long Beach. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School, then went on to study at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo University and graduated Summa Cum Laude from University of Vermont in 1994. Brad loved to travel, after his junior year he embarked on his first world journey through Semester at Sea. It was then that Brad's ever present desire to learn, experience, taste, submerse his life in culture inspired him to never quit on that desire to seek new experiences wherever he could. Brad spent many adventures traveling with friends, family, and even by himself. He was a deep soul always searching for an adventure. After working, Brad again left to travel the world, with his cousin, Jeff Gray. Always looking for life experiences and knowledge. Growing up, Brad spent many days visiting the Pacific Stock Exchange with his father, and summers interning there. After college he moved back to Long Beach where he worked as a Stock Broker. He always loved the market, but moved to Kauai to live his dreams in 2005. Working at Plantation Garden as a Bartender fulfilled his need to work while always spending his time surrounded by people he liked and paradise. Brad loved music, and spent hours playing music with friends and reflecting on the message. He loved his home in Kauai where he enjoyed music, gardening, swimming, fishing, kayaking, hiking, enjoying the sunrise and sunset, and anything surrounded by nature. Entertaining friends and family with huge barbeques was one of his great pleasures. Brad's love of Kauai was unwavering. He is survived by his mother, Charlotte Covelli Goforth, his sister, Gina Goforth Vitzthum, brother in law, Todd Vitzthum, nieces, Elena and Katherine, nephew, Luke, his girlfriend, Cherish Mariani, and her daughter, Harmony. Brad was welcomed into heaven by his father, Richard Lee Goforth. His Funeral mass will be held, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Bartholomew Church in Long Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations in memory of Bradley Goforth be sent to The Boys and Girls Club of Kauai. Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/lbpresstelegram
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2019