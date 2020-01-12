|
On Christmas morning, Bruce Michael LeRoy, loving husband, father, brother and uncle, suddenly passed away at the age of 69. Bruce (aka Mikey, Mickey, Mick and Mike) was born on June 14, 1950 and passed away on December 25, 2019 at his second home in Popotla, Mexico. Mike was a Long Beach native who graduated from St. Anthony's in 1968 and retired from the Long Beach Unified School District in 2013. Following retirement, Mike and Chris moved to Henderson, NV and split their time between their homes in Henderson and Popotla and their travels around the world. Mickey leaves behind his loving wife and best friend, Chris LeRoy; daughter, Amy Nicholas; son, Tom Bilich (Trina); daughter, Tawnya Hendrix (Scott); brother, Donn LeRoy (Susan) and his two nephews, Mike LeRoy (Pamela) and Chris LeRoy (Amanda). Mickey was predeceased by parents, Donn and Mary LeRoy. Mikey and Chris did everything together. He loved to spend time at the casino where they had more Royal Flushes than should be allowed. They took several cruises every year but were passionate about spending time with their family and friends both here in the US and in Mexico. Mikey loved spending time with their dogs who traveled with them unless they were on a cruise. Watching Dodgers baseball games, Notre Dame football games and planning their next trip was how he enjoyed himself. Mickey truly was one of the good guys. He always had a smile on his face and love in his heart. His family, friends and dogs are going to miss him terribly and only wish they could spend more time with him. I'm sure that he would want to say one last time: "Chris I love you and thank you for coming into my life. We had a great time!" In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Golden Retriever Club of Greater Los Angeles Rescue https://www.grcglarescue.org
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020